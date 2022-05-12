Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,631,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $106,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Rambus by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,798. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

