Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.51% of Qurate Retail worth $105,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

QRTEA opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

