Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Syneos Health worth $106,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

