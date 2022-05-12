Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 184,699 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $105,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,330.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

