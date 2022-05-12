Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $105,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

IBP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

