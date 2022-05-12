Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $106,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,004,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

