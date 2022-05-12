Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $104.50 Million Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,870,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.37% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZWS opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

