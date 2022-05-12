Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $27,400.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.