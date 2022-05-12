Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,757,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,970,037.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

