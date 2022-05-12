Jennifer A. Baldock Purchases 1,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $606.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IES by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IES by 343.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in IES by 255.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

