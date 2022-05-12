Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total value of $25,171.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MORN opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

