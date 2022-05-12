David T. Pearson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director David T. Pearson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LEE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEE. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

