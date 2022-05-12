Christopher J. Twomey Sells 248 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
