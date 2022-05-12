Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,074 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $107,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,301,000 after purchasing an additional 143,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $256.11 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.48 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.79 and its 200-day moving average is $519.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

