Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.71% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $107,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,944. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

