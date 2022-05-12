Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Buys 1,870 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,758.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,467.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,460 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,972.80.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

