Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,413 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $107,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 177,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

