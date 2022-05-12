Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.57 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Match Group worth $107,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 327,590 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 500,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

