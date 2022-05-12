Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $107,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $314,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 548.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,257. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

CRL stock opened at $222.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.54 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.