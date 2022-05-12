Insider Buying: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Leigh Vosseller bought 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
