Insider Buying: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Leigh Vosseller bought 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

