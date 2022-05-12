Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Acuity Brands worth $107,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $159.96 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.22.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

