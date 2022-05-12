John V. Balen Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardlytics stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cardlytics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

