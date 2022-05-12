The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.63 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

