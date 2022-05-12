TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.66. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 8,112 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55.
About TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.