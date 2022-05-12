TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.66. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 8,112 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55.

TherapeuticsMD ( NYSE:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 million.

About TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

