ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.81. ThredUp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 6,786 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $414.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ThredUp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ThredUp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ThredUp by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

