RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $11.81. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 14,129 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

