Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.38. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 9,710 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

