12,052 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCPT stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

