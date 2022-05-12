Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 55 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CACI International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.82. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.