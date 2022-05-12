Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.51. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 20,027 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

