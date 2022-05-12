MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $9.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 235 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MYTE. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 37.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

