Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,633 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,521.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 148,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $141,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 964.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 97,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

