Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Insider Sells $39,389.76 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Quantum stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.35.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
