Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $38.54

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.54, but opened at $41.49. Arvinas shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 7,379 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

