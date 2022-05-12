Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells $48,890.52 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,181.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNST. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Honest by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

