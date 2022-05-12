ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $50,614.76 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
