ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $50,614.76 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.