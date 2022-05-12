Ric Smith Sells 2,235 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of S opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $84,323,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

