Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

