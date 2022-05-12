Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $582,000 Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.