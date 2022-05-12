First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 678,259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INN. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

