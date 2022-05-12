First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

