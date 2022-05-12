First Trust Advisors LP Sells 102,689 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102,689 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $513,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

