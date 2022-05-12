Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

