GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

