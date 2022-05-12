Swiss National Bank Has $11.16 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,830,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,153,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,156,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,299,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $585,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,448 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 160,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

