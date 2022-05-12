Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $53.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

