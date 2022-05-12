BBR Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.8% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 103,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 118,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,299,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $585,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

