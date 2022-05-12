Dempze Nancy E Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.