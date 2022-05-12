Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

