Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
