Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

