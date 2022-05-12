Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.56.
Journey Energy Company Profile
